Fractured Veil discusses bug fixing, performance, and better questing as it now targets October early access

The zombie survivalbox Fractured Veil is continuing to ramp up towards its intended early access, which the game’s Steam page now lists for this October; readers will remember that Paddle Creek Games has said it would happen sometime in Q4 or on September 23rd, to say nothing of the fact that it missed its 2022 target.

This time is ideally for real though, as the studio brought on several devs to talk about their current priorities headed into early access. One of the chief tasks for the devs is improving the game’s performance as it continues to leverage Unreal Engine 5, along with bug fixing to address server and client crashes, item persistence issues, and gameplay blocks.

Most of the update post otherwise discusses plans for the game as early access moves forward, such as introducing new tech that will allow for more complex quests, adding more hidden areas and dungeons, and introducing NPC-built settlements to explore. The team is also preparing a new trailer that will debut at some point soon.