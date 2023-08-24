2009’s Aika Online is coming back for a global re-release in the fourth quarter of this year

Cast your mind back to 2009 and an MMORPG called Aika Online, a game we covered since Ye Olden Dayes all the way to its sunset in September 2021. Believe it or not, this older game is on its way back thanks to a partnership between original developer Hanbitsoft and its new steward, CBM Interactive Inc., sometime in the fourth quarter of this year as Aika Online Global.

“Originally renowned for its sprawling fantasy universe, immersive storytelling, and intense Realm vs. Realm (RvR) battles, Aika Online Global won hearts during its initial launch. The forthcoming revival aims to resurrect the magic of the past while embracing modern gaming sensibilities.”

Information on what updates are coming to Aika Online are a bit broad, with the announcement promising revamped visuals, refined gameplay mechanics, and “a dedication to incorporating player feedback,” while keeping the original title’s universe, storytelling, and large-scale PvP RvR wars intact. These are all of the details we’re getting for now, but players are invited to keep an eye on the official site for more.

source: press release