Skyforge begins the Demon Invasion season on Switch and reruns its summer event on all platforms

There are still a few more weeks left in the summertime season, and that means there’s racing to be had once again in Skyforge, which is bringing back the Summer Breeze event and its associated Warm Breeze racing competition from now until September 6th on PC and Switch, while PlayStation and Xbox players will have until September 7th.

As with summer events of years past, five players will be challenged to complete a special racing course in the fastest time possible in order to earn achievements, a portrait frame, a background, and a summer crown. Players will also earn themselves event currency by both racing and logging in daily, which can be spent for some thematically appropriate cosmetics.

The Nintendo Switch version of the MMO is also kicking off the Demon Invasion season once again, with challenges, boss fights, and an associated invasion pass and invasion atlas because demons and summer probably go together somehow.