Ship of Heroes provides a full playthrough video of its demo’s very first mission

The Steam Next Fest demo for superheroic MMORPG Ship of Heroes may be online, but perhaps you’d rather see what’s happening in the game before committing drive space to the current build, or you’re so hard on the fence that you would prefer to wait for a full release. For those players, Heroic Games has offered up a full seven minute video that showcases the demo’s first mission.

The footage is just as straightforward as that lede suggests, as it showcases the mission from start to finish through the eyes of a sword and shield-using superhero by the name of Natasha. As readers may recall, this is the first of seven missions that can be experienced in the open demo, along with an “expanded and streamlined” character creator and five different archetypes to choose from.

Those who are curious what SOH looks like in action as of right now can watch the video below, and be sure to tune in to OPTV this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. EDT, when we’ll be playing the demo live.

