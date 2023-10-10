Wayfinder’s mid-season update today offers new quests and the Call of the Void event

Wayfinder has been in early access for nearly two months now, and it just so happens that today marks the start of the MMO-lite’s very first mid-season update, complete with new quests and a live event dubbed Call of the Void.

“Call of the Void: Omen and Wolf need you! Strange rifts are appearing across the Highlands, and we’re calling upon your courage and curiosity to join us in unraveling its secrets. Your mission is to explore these rifts, where untold mysteries and surprises await your discovery. “The Final Score & Harbingers of Chaos: We’re introducing 2 new quests to challenge your skills. One of these quests will have you brave the fires of chaos as you confront the formidable Talon of Pyre in Harbingers of Chaos. The Final Score unlocks the fearsome Bloodbore, a weapon that has been constructed in secret within the Mines and is prepared to stop Wayfinders in their tracks!”

The patch notes in Discord also show a long list of bug fixes and of course the new Juggernaut two-hander.

“Venture into the eerie depths of a new Lost Zone, Gloom Dungeon, and introduce foes to your newest friend, a weapon we are affectionately naming ‘Juggernaut,'” Airship Syndicate writes. “Forged for the Balgrim Shaarak’uul in the Halls Below and claimed as spoils of war by the Archon Halavant. Few can withstand its crushing blows.”

The patch is slated to go this afternoon at 1 p.m. EDT.

Answer the Call of the Void! Our first Mid-season Update begins October 10. ⚔️ Discover a powerful new Weapon and a new Hunt

🌎 Embark on thrilling Quests

🪲 Bug fixes, improvements and more! Plus, for a limited time complete a new Lost Zone and earn the exclusive Dawning Hope… pic.twitter.com/CeLyyAOyrr — Wayfinder (@playwayfinder) October 9, 2023