World of Warcraft Classic Wrath finally brings about the downfall of the Lich King today

The big finale to Wrath of the Lich King’s year-plus expansion cycle is finally here in WoW Classic. Blizzard released Patch 3.4.3 today with The Frozen Throne raid (which is set to go live on Thursday) and the Frozen Halls dungeon.

“The final major raid in Wrath of the Lich King Classic opens at 3:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, October 12, with twelve bosses spread across five different wings. Here, Azeroth’s mightiest will face terrifying challenges before ascending to the Frozen Throne, where the Lich King and his runeblade, Frostmourne, await to deliver the heroes to their deaths,” Blizzard said.

There are plenty of other changes and additions that arrive with this update, so put that #NoChanges mentality far behind you. WoW Classic brought out a new difficulty level for Titan Rune Dungeons (and nerfed the easiest level), incorporated a new collection users interface for pets and whatnot, an explosive trap skill for hunters, and quest tracking. Oh, and hey, is that a random dungeon finder we spy? It totally is, and only a year late to the party! And the devs originally insisted it just wouldn’t be in the spirit of the classic game in spite of literally existing in the classic game, that they “want players who don’t want it to have a place where they can play with out it.” Huh, wonder what changed?