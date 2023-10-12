Kickstarted VR MMO Ilysia rolls into early access with four servers and FreeForge characters

When VR MMORPG Ilysia announced it’d be hitting early access this month, we were a bit skeptical, given how many times it had to postpone its beta this year, but it did in fact roll into early access as of late last night.

“Our team has been working hard to address the feedback from our community, and along with hundreds of bug fixes and changes to what you might have seen in our previous testing phases, you’ll also notice some more brand new changes in Early Access,” studio Team 21 wrote on Steam. Notably, that includes the FreeForge character building system that allows players to choose among multiple skill trees, as well as four races, “the first 15 levels of character progression,” and three dungeons. Players can also expect four servers (one for Europe, one for US East, one for US West, and one for Australia).

Readers will recall that the game was originally Kickstarted for $159K back in 2020, vowing to “bring back to glory days” of traditional MMORPGs like WoW and EverQuest. Reviews on Steam number only 26 as we type this, well into the “mostly negative” zone; some of them outright admit to review-bombing, but others complain that the game is, well, unfinished and buggy, which is probably what should’ve been expected from an early access – but that genie is out of the bottle.

There’s no new video for early access, but the Team 21 did re-release the beta video from earlier this year.