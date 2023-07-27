Kickstarted VR MMORPG Ilysia announces beta 1 starting tomorrow

Readers might recall that Kickstarted VR MMORPG Ilysia has been in alpha since 2021, when it picked up a chunk of investor funding, but its beta has been delayed twice now, both times over account management issues. The last postponement was indefinite, and we haven’t heard much buzz from studio Team 21 over the summer – until this week, when the company finally announced that not only is beta 1 on the way, it’s on the way tomorrow.

“[T]he back end issues for MagePortal have been resolved, and we are now ready to dive into Beta 1!” the studio says.

“This testing phase will run between the dates of 07/28 – 07/30, followed shortly by Beta 2! Characters will not carry over from Alpha 2, so you will need to create a new character at start. Beta keys have been previously delivered to Pre-Kickstarter and Kickstarter backers as well as those who bought access after the end of our alpha 2 stage. Those that do not have a key still have a chance to score one through our Discord, socials, and partnered streamers.”

For those who’ve forgotten, this VR-only title was Kickstarted on the premise of being a traditional MMO “inspired by classic MMORPGs such as World of Warcraft and EverQuest” where gamers can “experience the glory days of MMORPGs again.”