Embers Adrift goes free through November 5th for its first anniversary

The first anniversary for indie MMO Embers Adrift arrives this month, and Stormhaven Studios is capitalizing on the moment to entice players to its game world. The studio announced that it was making Embers Adrift completely free — with subscription perks — from October 13th through November 5th along with a discounted $20 box price during that period.

Stormhaven is also challenging players to race to level 20 this month to gain access to the new alchemy magic system that’ll become available at that level.

Over its first year, Embers Adrift added four zones, nine ember veins, five dungeons, 16 music tracks, 36 quests, and many major features such as the hunting log, first-person camera, emergency item recovery for death, and an expanded teleport system. Stormhaven listed some of its upcoming projects for the MMO, such as GM-controlled event monsters, three October quests, fishing, mail, and even more zones.

“We are working very hard to keep crafting Embers Adrift into the best classically inspired MMORPG in the genre,” it said.

On Friday, October 13, players can participate in a Welcome Party from 12 pm CST to 2 pm CST in Newhaven Valley. Tune in on Twitch at 12 pm CST for a Stream marathon, starting with a talk with game developers. The marathon will feature streams with developers and community members. On Saturday, October 14, strip off your armor for a Naked Race challenge from the Wall to Highland Halls. On Sunday, October 15, compete against other players from 11 am to 12 pm CST in a Dice Duel Tournament in Newhaven Valley. Catch a free fireworks show at 2 pm in Northreach, and round out the day afterward with a Fair Trade in New Haven City that includes a lottery and plenty of roleplaying. Throughout the weekend, players can participate in random GM events, Invasions, Hide and Seek challenges, and more. Alchemy, a magic system that allows players to harness the powers of Ember, will launch on Halloween. Players are encouraged to utilize the free play period to rank characters up to level 20 before Alchemy is unleashed to take full advantage of their new abilities. In addition to new challenges and tournaments, Embers Adrift will be adding the following: Prove Your Strength: New Quests have been added to the game and experience needed to progress between levels 25 and 50 has been reduced.

Track Your Kills: A hunting log has been added to help players customize their characters and track progression.

Master the Blade: Enjoy improvements to combat speed and responsiveness with shorter execution times.

Balanced Battles: Balances have been adjusted on mobs and bosses for solo and duo adventuring.

Carry More, Craft More: Collect new Patterns and Dyes for Crafting – perfect to fill out your increased bag space. Players can look forward to the following additions coming soon: Get Back In The Action: Ember has become more powerful, allowing players to rejoin their parties faster by teleporting from Monoliths to Ember Rings making it easier to get to groups.

Experience The Adventure: Epic Quests are coming soon.

Highs and Lows: Check out the new Grizzled Peaks lvl 50+ zone and Forgotten Depth phase 3 high-level dungeon.

Dress Without Stress: Armor weights will be adjusted so players can begin wearing more armor earlier.