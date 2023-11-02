Blue Protocol’s western version is running a closed technical test next week

With Blue Protocol’s global launch delayed into 2024, you might have forgotten all about it, but not so fast: Amazon and Bandai Namco are plotting a closed “technical” test next week from November 8th through 10th, specifically open to NA and EU players and fully under NDA.

“The server infrastructure is our main testing focus,” the teams write. “A single, shared Megaserver will seamlessly transition participants between their closest regional server and other regional servers when joining players from around the world. For example, a player that logs in from California will start on the US West server, but seamlessly switch to the EU Central server when joining a friend from London. The Megaserver will also prioritize matchmaking with players from the same region. If it can’t find enough players, it’ll search other regional servers to fill the party.”

Testers will find the game’s first chapter – localized in English – as well as five classes, character customization, mounts, questing, bosses, teaming, and dungeons.

And if you aren’t picked, don’t fret; Amazon is promising more tests in the lead-up to launch.