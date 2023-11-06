Fortnite’s Season OG brought back a record-breaking number of players over the weekend

The idea behind MMOs and multiplayer games hearkening back to “classic” times is ostensibly an attempt to capture some old magic and ideally a way to bring back players into the fold. It would seem as if Epic Games has managed to easily do the latter, as Fortnite’s recently released Season OG, which brought back Chapter 1 Season 5 content, also lured back a record-breaking number of players over the past weekend.

Tracking from Fortnite.gg shows that the game hit a whopping 6,172,463 all-time concurrency peak a day ago, while the past 24-hour peak has reached nearly as many players – 5,792,264 to be exact – and over 2M players online right now at the time of this writing. For context, that’s a 163% gain in players and an absolute destruction of the shooter’s previous concurrency record of 2.3M in October.

The game’s Twitter account further crowed about 44.7M players and 102M hours of play on Saturday. “We’re blown away by the response to #FortniteOG,” reads the tweet. “To all Fortnite players, OG and new, THANK YOU!”

By Fortnite.gg’s unexplained estimates, Fortnite’s past 30 days have seen between $16.2M and $60.7M in earnings for Epic Games, which we point out fired staff and then raise the cost of V-Bucks currency as a result of the company “spending way more money than [it earns].”