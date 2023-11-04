Fortnite returns to the past with its Season OG

Out of all of the crazy vehicles that Fortnite boasts, did you know that the battle royale apparently has a time machine among the lot?

The popular game is rewinding the clock to 2018 for this month’s update, fittingly called Season OG. The idea, according to Epic, is to re-introduce several older elements of the game that have since been changed or phased out. This all starts with a return to the original island with many of the initial weapons that Fortnite had to offer.

“Drop in the original island once again in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season OG. Throughout Fortnite OG, each major update will bring a different phase of Battle Royale’s past, starting with Chapter 1 Season 5. That means Shopping Carts, ATKs, the Assault Rifle, Pump Shotgun, and more in both Battle Royale and Zero Build,” the studio said.