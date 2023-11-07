New World appears to have reshuffled some late-year projects around its roadmap

Yesterday’s announcement of New World’s last content drop of the year isn’t all sunshine and, er, eternal frost for some fans who aim to hold the studio hard to its tentative roadmap. While Amazon touted the new storyline, expedition, seasonal pass, and artifacts coming to the game with the fourth season, Redditors argued that the studio seems to be missing some of its earlier plans for Q4 additions.

By comparing the announcement to New World’s 2023 roadmap, players observed that several planned features have been delayed to later in the season (or into the next season) or at least weren’t mentioned during the big reveal of the season yesterday. These include season trinkets, a main story quest update, new heartrunes, seasonal territory control, and cross-world arenas. (While crossed out on the list, cross-world expeditions were in fact explicitly mentioned by Amazon as coming later in S4.)

Of course, the roadmap does include the clear disclaimer that it “may change and does not include all planned content,” so it’s not as if these were promises written in blood and sealed in stone. It should also be noted that over the course of 2023, the studio did accomplish most of what it set out to do when it put out this roadmap — and even added some extra stuff that wasn’t listed, such as a rework of mutations and loot biasing. S4 does include a new storyline, endgame expedition, new artifacts, multiple events, and upgraded LFG.