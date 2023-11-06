New World announces season 4, aka Eternal Frost, launching December 12

New World has just unveiled its next big thing after Rise of the Angry Earth: It’s the game’s fourth season, dubbed Eternal Frost, and it’s on deck for December 12th.

“Season 4 offers a sizable new storyline, a level 65 expedition and new artifacts coming to players who own the recently released Rise of the Angry Earth expansion, as well as new seasonal events, a new season pass and more,” Amazon says. “Additionally, players can pick up a new season pass to take part in the Eternal Frost Season Journey and other limited-time challenges for exclusive cosmetics, consumables and other rewards.” The season promises:

“A chilling new narrative storyline: A Knight of the Round Table has unearthed forbidden knowledge of the Ancients, seeking to subjugate humanity with the power of an eternal winter. Rally your team of Silver Crows, and convince a surly fire mage named Daichi to help track down and vanquish the Knight before he lays waste to Aeternum. “A new high-level expedition: The Glacial Tarn is a new Level 65 Expedition set in the Great Cleave. Explore a cavernous frozen complex hidden beyond the Empyrean Forge in pursuit of the Varangian Knight Sir Loth. Locate and harness the primordial magic of the Empyrean Flame to overcome enemies and obstacles imbued with Ice Magic, and destroy Sir Loth before his power consumes all of Aeternum. “New Artifacts: Find and equip eight new Artifacts to redefine your playstyle. These powerful weapons and armor feature their own quests. Stun and shock enemies with the Boltcaster Bow, boost your speed and reduce cooldowns with the Winged Shoes, freeze and finish your enemies with The Frozen Gauntlet and more.”

Plus there’s a new season pass, and then later in the season, the winter holiday festival, the Forever Winter and Crassus world boss events, cross-world expeditions, and the one-click group finder that will bypass lobby management. PTR preview for the new season begins November 9th.