Project Ghost’s Greg Street says gen AI won’t ‘bring any direct innovation’ for gamedev

Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street is running his own studio – Fantastic Pixel Castle – now, which means that he’s basically able to put out opinions about the industry without too much concern for upsetting corporate overlords. Even so, we would argue that his shared feelings about AI tools aren’t exactly what one would call a hot take, but his recent tweets do provide a peek into his feelings about the topic – and presumably, what we won’t be seeing deployed in his upcoming MMORPG, currently still codenamed Project Ghost.

Street effectively dismissed AI proponents with a simple statement, writing, “This is what I hear from half of these AI promises: ‘The construction industry will just go away because Home Depot will allow customers to make whatever building they want!'”

When pressed further about his thoughts on AI and innovation, he provided some more nuance. “I don’t think it will bring any direct innovation,” he replied, “What it might do is free up humans from doing mundane, tedious tasks (which AI is good at) and let the humans be creative (which AI is not good at),” which seems like a reasonable stance since he’s making an MMO that partially uses randomly generated maps to fill out its world.

