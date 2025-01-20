Activision releases charitable cosmetic bundles in Call of Duty games to benefit LA fire relief

Chris Neal
The fires that are continuing to threaten Los Angeles are still a focal point for game developers in the California area, as Activision has now put out some charitable bundles to help with fire relief in the area for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Both games now have an LA Fire Relief pack that offers an “ultra skin” for purchase across all platforms. 100% of the funds will go directly to the LA Fire Department Foundation and to local relief efforts, while Activision itself is also donating $1M to both efforts as well.

“As a company with roots deeply tied to the LA area, our hearts go out to our friends, colleagues, and residents impacted by the devastating fires,” Activision writes.

 

