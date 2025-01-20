Activision releases charitable cosmetic bundles in Call of Duty games to benefit LA fire relief

The fires that are continuing to threaten Los Angeles are still a focal point for game developers in the California area, as Activision has now put out some charitable bundles to help with fire relief in the area for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone.
Both games now have an LA Fire Relief pack that offers an “ultra skin” for purchase across all platforms. 100% of the funds will go directly to the LA Fire Department Foundation and to local relief efforts, while Activision itself is also donating $1M to both efforts as well.
“As a company with roots deeply tied to the LA area, our hearts go out to our friends, colleagues, and residents impacted by the devastating fires,” Activision writes.
The LA Fire Relief Pack is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. 100% of Activision’s proceeds will be donated to relief efforts in Los Angeles. We are also donating $1 million combined to the LAFD Foundation and Direct Relief. pic.twitter.com/evNHs4qOoT
— Activision (@Activision) January 18, 2025