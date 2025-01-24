Blizzard donated one million dollars to a relief charity supporting California wildfire victims

The response to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires this past month has been particularly strong from the gaming industry, owing to the fact that so many big game studios and their workers live and work in the impacted areas. Last night, Blizzard announced that it’s donating a million dollars to the aid foundation Direct Relief to help the communities ravaged by the fires.

“Southern California is where Blizzard began and is near and dear to our hearts,” the company says.

“The recent fires in the greater Los Angeles area have had a devastating impact on so many lives, including friends, loved ones, colleagues, and members of our player communities. In the face of such hardship, we’re committed to supporting those affected. To help provide support to wildfire-impacted communities in Southern California, Blizzard Entertainment is donating USD $1 million to Direct Relief. This donation will support Direct Relief’s efforts in providing immediate and long-term aid and resources to impacted residents, community health centers, and first responders. Our hearts remain with those affected, both in the immediate need for relief and the continuing journey toward long-term recovery.”

Blizzard joins Activision in its charity work for victims of the fires. Earlier this week, Activision announced it had also donated a million dollars to the LA Fire Department Foundation, in addition to releasing Call of Duty bundles raise more from players.