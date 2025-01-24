New World’s overnight update broke the PvP season servers, and yeah, it’s real bad

Amazon’s overnight patch for New World seems to have unintentionally broken a few rather important parts of the game: Following the 2 a.m. maintenance update this morning, multiple players across Reddit are reporting that PvP servers are bugged.

The patch was supposed to fix ward perks and crafting errors, but according to players, it introduced a rather major bug that rendered the brand-new seasonal-themed FFA PvP servers unlocked to transfer. That means players from regular servers to port in their decked-out toons with their months or years of stuff. Players on PvP servers also report not being able to craft ethereal gear, which makes it seem likely that the PvP servers have somehow become unflagged.

Amazon is aware of the problem, but since it’s on the west coast, no public statements or plans have been issued yet.

Right now, players are assuming the game is due for a big rollback, so maybe hold off on playing for now.

Amazon’s newest MMORPG, Throne and Liberty, hasn’t exactly had a great week either; it was supposed to launch its patch and lunar new year event early on Thursday, but Amazon ran into issues even before the servers were supposed to come up and continued working the entire day to fix them. At 1 a.m. EST this morning, the studio finally brought the servers back online and announced rather hefty compensation.

Lost Ark players, just lie low this week, ‘kay? Attract no attention to yourselves.