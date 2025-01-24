Diablo III abruptly delayed Season 34’s rollout by a week over scheduling issues

Call it the War of the Diablos: Blizzard abruptly announced that it’s delaying the start of Diablo III’s new season this weekend because it’s afraid that Diablo IV’s new season might steal its thunder.

Diablo CM Adam Fletcher made the case for the delay just days before Diablo III Season 34 was set to go live, saying that the studio didn’t want to overlap with Diablo IV’s season and that it would give the team more time to help migrate account states over. The new start date for Season 34 is Friday, January 31st.

“I’m sorry about this. It isn’t what I’d hope for. We received notice about 24 hours prior to us having to adjust the time. The team is needing to create some new code to ensure the transition between seasons occurs smoothly after the issues with the auto scheduler ending the season early back in early January,” he said. “We can do better with comms on this earlier and the team is aware of that for the future.”