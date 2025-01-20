Path of Exile 2’s customer support team is being overwhelmed by thousands of help requests

If anyone reading this has worked in any sort of customer support job, first of all, we understand your pain, and secondly, let’s all collectively pour one out for the folks working customer support for Path of Exile 2 who have been utterly buried beneath a mountain of support tickets.

Developer Grinding Gear Games took an apologetic stance, opening by admitting that it was unprepared for the amount of work that it was going to face when the OARPG hit early access. It also contextualizes the workload customer support faces, which not only answers email requests but also moderates game chat and its forums. On the subject of those email requests, a whopping 545,000 email requests were received as of last November – and that amount has since been reduced to around 75,000.



“In the lead up to the launch of Path of Exile 2’s Early Access we began to ramp up our Customer Support team. It quickly became evident that our efforts were not nearly enough and we have since doubled the size of the team,” the studio explains. “If you’re still waiting for a response, we urge you not to send another email as it will move you to the back of the queue. Be assured that our team will get to you as quickly as they can.”

Incidentally, if there are any Australian or New Zealand residents who are interested in a customer support job at GGG, it is hiring. Clearly it could use the help.