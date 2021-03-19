Crowfall player demonstrates how fast it is to reach max level via the new tutorial progression system

Crowfall’s latest update made a number of changes to the game that our PvP columnist found to be extremely beneficial, but one of those adjustments — the new player progression and tutorial — has a video spotlight to showcase just how far its come as well as to demonstrate how quickly a new arrival can hit max level.

The video comes from Michael Simonson, aka “Anthrage StormRider,” a Crowfall fan who describes himself as the “nicest PvPer you’ll ever meet.” The video shares footage of the complete onboarding experience from level 1 to level 30. The entire run takes just about two and a half hours as Simonson moves through the opening quests and levels his character up in the Infected zone without taking any shortcuts.



“Some people who don’t play Crowfall have doubted us when we say it only takes a couple of hours to get to max level,” Simonson writes on Twitter, “so to set the record straight, [and] to demonstrate the process with the new quest system, here is a 1 to 30 run, in realtime.” You can take in that realtime run yourself in the embed below and judge for yourself.