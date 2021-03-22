Netease’s SpatialOS-built multiplayer VR RPG Nostos is being shuttered after less than two years

Back in August 2018, we cast our eyes in the direction of Nostos, an “open-world VR RPG with online elements” that let four players explore a large open world. We noted then that the game was being built using SpatialOS, an engine that readers will recall is tuned to simulate massive worlds and support player numbers much higher than four.

Over the course of those two years, Nostos rolled on with a variety of updates and even a release on Steam, however the game is now officially being sunsetted at 1:00 a.m. EDT on June 17th.

The post notes that the shutdown is due to “changes in business development” at Netease and apologizes to fans for the decision. The game has already been pulled from Steam, while players who bought the game after November 30th, 2020, will be getting a full refund. “We’d like to thank you for your continued support of Nostos and hope you can support other outstanding NetEase products,” closes the announcement post.

