PAX East 2021 has been canceled and replaced with PAX Online 2021 in July

PAX East has effectively been canceled for 2021, to no one’s surprise, I’m sure, given the continuing global COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we hoped PAX East could safely take place, we remained realistic and did not sell any tickets or space to exhibitors to avoid significantly inconveniencing our friends and partners. As we have shown via our actions throughout the pandemic, our utmost concern is the safety of the PAX family — from attendees, exhibitors, and show staff to media and content creators — as well as the local communities that host our celebrations of all things gaming. We will only move forward with a live PAX once we are confident the show will be safe for everyone. ReedPop and Penny Arcade will continue to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19, observe government guidelines and local laws, and defer to health officials and experts on what is deemed safe.”

Instead of a live show in June as originally planned, we’ll be treated to a round of PAX Online, running July 15th-18th. The hosts do say they’re “cautiously optimistic” about PAX West’s live show in September and PAX Unplugged in December. We’ll see.