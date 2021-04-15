Magic Legends drops April patch, says work on console and performance continues

While the latest patch for Magic Legends is light on new content, it’s absolutely laden with fixes and improvements for the multiplayer ARPG, addressing a wide swath of problems with the game.

Players are now effectively ghosts in the game, as character collision has been removed.

Those with low-end machines should benefit from further performance adjustments, as well as updated auto-adjustments to low, medium, or high graphics settings for new installs.

Creatures and enemies are reportedly more responsive in engagements, which holds hands with improved navmesh and collision features.

There are a wide variety of general and specific ream fixes in this patch.

Summoned archers should now not hold their bows weirdly.

There’s a laundry list of spell updates across all mana colors. No, I’m not writing them all out here; that’s what the patch notes are for.

Executive Producer Steve Ricossa has followed up the patch with another state-of-the-game update today as well. “With this update, we’ve reduced the duration of Tazeem’s overworld progression missions and back-and-forth of fast travel requirements,” he notes.

“On top of that, the overall duration to make it to the first visit of your realm has been reduced by about half. This means that new players will complete their starter deck more quickly, start collecting new Spell, Artifact, and Equipment drops to customize their decks, and get to that loadout customization more quickly. We’ve also moved the first additional class unlock to coincide with your first realm visit, which means Planeswalkers will have just completed their initial starter deck and will then immediately unlock another 12-spell starter deck from the color of their choice, so they can get right into deckbuilding and experimentation.”

PWE says it’s looking ahead to the “late-May update” as well; it’ll focus largely on performance improvements. “We’re making passes on every single map in the game, on our shadow tech, navmesh tech, and particle fx tech in order to improve the performance and frame rate from the min spec all the way up to the highest end of hardware,” Ricossa says. “These changes, along with some server optimization improvements, should also assist with the performance our EU players are experiencing.” He also assures players that the team is still working on issues with the Broker and on the console version of the game.