Grab a free set of Magic Legends Crusader Armor courtesy of PWE and MOP

With the April beta patch for Magic Legends now under the devs’ belt, Cryptic and PWE are eager to get player eyeballs back on the free-to-play game, and if you’re going to jump in, you’re going to want to look spiffy doing it, right? The studios have granted Massively OP a stack of keys for the Crusader Armor armor and extra boosts besides so you can do just that.

The Crusader Armor Pack includes the Crusader Armor set itself (“an exclusive costume that is only available through giveaways and cannot be purchased in the game”), two End of Mission Boosts (they increase end-of-mission rewards for spell pages, gold and experience by 100% for the next mission), and two Drop Reward Boosts (these double the drop rate of rewards for 30 minutes of play in either instanced or overworld content).

Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









954 keys left!

Here’s how to redeem your code:

Download the Arc Client and log into your account.

Click on the gear icon located on the top right of the Select “Activate a Product” and enter your code.

Log into Magic Legends and navigate to the in-game Store menu and select the “Classes and Packs” tab.

Locate the “Crusader Armor Pack” and “Purchase” it for 0 Zen.

The Crusader Armor will be automatically applied to your account. Please visit the Tailor System to access this costume. To claim the boosts, you’ll click on the “Inventory Bag” on the “Store” tab.

Please be aware that these codes are redeemable only via the Arc platform on PC and can be claimed only once per account. Items are account-bound, and keys expire December 31st, 2022.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!