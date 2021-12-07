BioWare has delayed SWTOR’s Legacy of the Sith expansion to February 15

Bad news for fans of Star Wars: The Old Republic: BioWare is delaying the Legacy of the Sith expansion two full months to February 15th, 2022.
“Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time. We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve. In addition, during our public test server (PTS) your feedback was invaluable in helping us to shape this expansion. Outside of story content (to avoid spoilers) the majority of the expansion and its features will be returning to the PTS for all subscribers this week. We’re thrilled to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic with all of you over the next year with Legacy of the Sith and more!”
The expansion was announced back in July and originally slated to launch in just one week on December 14th; this is the first inkling we’ve gotten that it wouldn’t be ready on time.
Lol I resubbed yesterday to get ready fot it, and it was going to be my “something to do over xmas” game. Ah well!
Is there any point in announcing dates for expansions anymore? The dates are all clearly aspirational at best.
If anything it drums up interest whether they make it or not. And thats the one thing about publicity, its almost always good if people keep talking about you and your product even if the news is bad at least in the long run.
I wonder how many subs they got out of it early because if you sub don’t you get to play the expansion in perpetuity for that game?
Meanwhile at Bioware:
“People seem to really like FFXIV now. What can we do to be more like FFXIV?”
“I’ve got this great idea…”
Noooooooo
I blame Bree saying “hopefully” in a few hours
Pour one out for arenanet, who is the next victim of “people delaying their stuff into ours”
Ouch! This was one I want really looking forward to, to cap off the year.
Bummed for all the people who play this full time. I’m kinda happy about it because I got the LOTRO bug and was going to wait to play it anyways.