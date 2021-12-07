BioWare has delayed SWTOR’s Legacy of the Sith expansion to February 15

By
Bree Royce
-
    
9

Bad news for fans of Star Wars: The Old Republic: BioWare is delaying the Legacy of the Sith expansion two full months to February 15th, 2022.

“Like many of you reading this, I personally cannot wait for the launch of our next expansion,” BioWare’s Keith Kanneg says in his missive to players today. “I’ve greatly enjoyed my time exploring the depths of Manaan, testing out new story and ability combinations with Combat Styles, and more during internal playtests.

“Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time. We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve. In addition, during our public test server (PTS) your feedback was invaluable in helping us to shape this expansion. Outside of story content (to avoid spoilers) the majority of the expansion and its features will be returning to the PTS for all subscribers this week. We’re thrilled to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic with all of you over the next year with Legacy of the Sith and more!”

The expansion was announced back in July and originally slated to launch in just one week on December 14th; this is the first inkling we’ve gotten that it wouldn’t be ready on time.

Source: Official site
Advertisement

No posts to display

9
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
Reader
rc13047

Lol I resubbed yesterday to get ready fot it, and it was going to be my “something to do over xmas” game. Ah well!

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
5 minutes ago
Reader
Loyal Patron
Patreon Donor
Kickstarter Donor
johnwillo

Is there any point in announcing dates for expansions anymore? The dates are all clearly aspirational at best.

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
13 minutes ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Richard de Leon III

If anything it drums up interest whether they make it or not. And thats the one thing about publicity, its almost always good if people keep talking about you and your product even if the news is bad at least in the long run.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
10 minutes ago
Reader
Patreon Donor
Life_Isnt_Just_Dank_Memes

I wonder how many subs they got out of it early because if you sub don’t you get to play the expansion in perpetuity for that game?

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
6 minutes ago
Sixuality
Reader
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
Sixuality

Meanwhile at Bioware:

“People seem to really like FFXIV now. What can we do to be more like FFXIV?”
“I’ve got this great idea…”

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
15 minutes ago
Reader
Octahedron8

Noooooooo

I blame Bree saying “hopefully” in a few hours

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
17 minutes ago
Reader
Octahedron8

Pour one out for arenanet, who is the next victim of “people delaying their stuff into ours”

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
14 minutes ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Java Jawa

Ouch! This was one I want really looking forward to, to cap off the year.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
21 minutes ago
Reader
Patreon Donor
Life_Isnt_Just_Dank_Memes

Bummed for all the people who play this full time. I’m kinda happy about it because I got the LOTRO bug and was going to wait to play it anyways.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
22 minutes ago