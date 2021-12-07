BioWare has delayed SWTOR’s Legacy of the Sith expansion to February 15

Bad news for fans of Star Wars: The Old Republic: BioWare is delaying the Legacy of the Sith expansion two full months to February 15th, 2022.

“Like many of you reading this, I personally cannot wait for the launch of our next expansion,” BioWare’s Keith Kanneg says in his missive to players today. “I’ve greatly enjoyed my time exploring the depths of Manaan, testing out new story and ability combinations with Combat Styles, and more during internal playtests.

“Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time. We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve. In addition, during our public test server (PTS) your feedback was invaluable in helping us to shape this expansion. Outside of story content (to avoid spoilers) the majority of the expansion and its features will be returning to the PTS for all subscribers this week. We’re thrilled to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic with all of you over the next year with Legacy of the Sith and more!”

The expansion was announced back in July and originally slated to launch in just one week on December 14th; this is the first inkling we’ve gotten that it wouldn’t be ready on time.