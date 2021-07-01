SWTOR announces Legacy of the Sith expansion with new planet, PvE content, and combat styles,

“Legacy of the Sith will continue to build upon Star Wars: The Old Republic’s dynamic Star Wars storyline, sending players on a military campaign to secure a vital planet for their faction as they uncover the ultimate plan of the renegade Sith, Darth Malgus. The expansion also features enhancements to SWTOR’s player experience with the new feature, Combat Styles, that expand player options and an array of quality of life upgrades. Star Wars fans will have an opportunity to rediscover the award-winning story of Star Wars: The Old Republic in Legacy of the Sith this Holiday season on PC via SWTOR.com and Steam, kicking off the 10th anniversary celebration which will run throughout 2022 and introduce new content, events, updates and more.”

Star Wars The Old Republic fans, it’s time to get excited, at least if you missed the leaks from early today , as during its preview stream today BioWare formally announced that it’s launching an expansion for the long-running Star Wars MMO this winter. It’s called Legacy of the Sith, it’s the first major expansion for the game since Onslaught in October 2019 , and it conveniently comes out just as the game is turning 10 years old. The studio emphasizes that the expansion “marks the beginning of an exciting new time for the critically acclaimed MMORPG.”

The new planet is Manaan, which of course will be immediately familiar to fans of the KOTOR franchise since it was a destination in the first game as well. There’s a level cap bump to 80 and new dungeon and raid content as well.

“Legacy of the Sith will take players on an adventure to the far reaches of the galaxy including the aquatic planet of Manaan in pursuit of Darth Malgus. The major update will increase the maximum number of levels players can achieve by 5 to level 80. The toughest challenges yet Star Wars: The Old Republic will also be introduced with new collaborative missions including a Flashpoint set in a mountaintop tomb on the remote planet Elom, as well as an Operation in the remains of a deep space research station.”

What’s intrigued our newsroom is the combat styles system and “refactored” character creation.

“The latest expansion will introduce the new Combat Styles feature which further expands on the deep custom Star Wars experience of SWTOR. Combat Styles will allow players to fulfill their ultimate Star Wars fantasy, independently choosing a specific class story and combining it with ability sets from other related tech or force wielding classes. Existing, returning and new players can look forward to improvements in creating their next Star Wars character through a refactored character creation system. In addition, updates to itemization and loadout experiences as well as streamlined class design further enhances the Star Wars: The Old Republic experience for new, returning and existing players.”

We don’t have a hard date yet, just “this holiday season.” The original MMO launched on December 20th, 2011, but we’d guess this expansion will beat December 20th by quite a bit.

At least some of the new content will hit the PTS next week:

A first look into the updated Jedi Guardian Combat Style will be available on our Public Test Server next week! Details on how to access PTS will be available on our forums. https://t.co/3CxQJ7lWU8 — The Old Republic (@SWTOR) July 1, 2021

Source: Press release