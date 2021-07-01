SWTOR announces Legacy of the Sith expansion with new planet, PvE content, and combat styles,

“Legacy of the Sith will continue to build upon Star Wars: The Old Republic’s dynamic Star Wars storyline, sending players on a military campaign to secure a vital planet for their faction as they uncover the ultimate plan of the renegade Sith, Darth Malgus. The expansion also features enhancements to SWTOR’s player experience with the new feature, Combat Styles, that expand player options and an array of quality of life upgrades. Star Wars fans will have an opportunity to rediscover the award-winning story of Star Wars: The Old Republic in Legacy of the Sith this Holiday season on PC via SWTOR.com and Steam, kicking off the 10th anniversary celebration which will run throughout 2022 and introduce new content, events, updates and more.”
The new planet is Manaan, which of course will be immediately familiar to fans of the KOTOR franchise since it was a destination in the first game as well. There’s a level cap bump to 80 and new dungeon and raid content as well.
“Legacy of the Sith will take players on an adventure to the far reaches of the galaxy including the aquatic planet of Manaan in pursuit of Darth Malgus. The major update will increase the maximum number of levels players can achieve by 5 to level 80. The toughest challenges yet Star Wars: The Old Republic will also be introduced with new collaborative missions including a Flashpoint set in a mountaintop tomb on the remote planet Elom, as well as an Operation in the remains of a deep space research station.”
What’s intrigued our newsroom is the combat styles system and “refactored” character creation.
“The latest expansion will introduce the new Combat Styles feature which further expands on the deep custom Star Wars experience of SWTOR. Combat Styles will allow players to fulfill their ultimate Star Wars fantasy, independently choosing a specific class story and combining it with ability sets from other related tech or force wielding classes. Existing, returning and new players can look forward to improvements in creating their next Star Wars character through a refactored character creation system. In addition, updates to itemization and loadout experiences as well as streamlined class design further enhances the Star Wars: The Old Republic experience for new, returning and existing players.”
We don’t have a hard date yet, just “this holiday season.” The original MMO launched on December 20th, 2011, but we’d guess this expansion will beat December 20th by quite a bit.
At least some of the new content will hit the PTS next week:
A first look into the updated Jedi Guardian Combat Style will be available on our Public Test Server next week! Details on how to access PTS will be available on our forums. https://t.co/3CxQJ7lWU8
As someone who thinks there’s too little class customization in the game already, the statement “streamlined class design” worries me a bit.
They already killed hybrid builds. I guess they could streamline it so that you pick which subclass you want, and it just auto-slots the raid-ideal meta powers and they delete the rest?
Thank the Maker, FINALLY some new content. Very excited for some new things to do in swtor.
I’d eventually stopped hoping, then stopped expecting, then just gave up and marked SWTOR as dead [to me].
So having just read this news header, I had to reread again it to make sure I’d read it correctly.
Wow. I guess I finally have a reason to reinstall the game.
I’m happy to see Manaan getting more use, but I also wonder how much of that decision was because time/manpower would not have to budgeted into creating assets.
Also, Elom — that’s really pulling out the wayback machine. I blame Charles Boyd for that reference. :-D
Was hoping for Kashyyyk when I first heard for leaks on expansion, but Manaan isnt a bad choice at all – KOTOR 2 vibes there
I haven’t played this game in quite a long time, surprised to see Darth Malgus is still a Big Bad.
He took a short break and came back more bad ass than ever >.<
Got got ded during an early flashpoint, but I guess he got better.