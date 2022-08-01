Star Trek Online fans hold vigil for the late, magnificent Nichelle Nichols

The Star Trek fandom is mourning this week at the news that Nichelle Nichols passed away from natural causes at the age of 89. Nichols played Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek series and in the first six movies, later becoming a recruiter for NASA and taking on a role in TV’s Heroes.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel at this loss,” Cryptic posted. “The world has lost one of its best and brightest lights today. Farewell, Nichelle. Thank you for breaking new ground, for brightening our hearts, and for always being a source of joy.”

It’s become a tradition that fallen Star Trek actors are memorialized in the online game in some way, shape, or form. It remains to be seen what Cryptic will do for Nichols.

— Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) July 31, 2022