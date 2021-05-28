Theorycraft and peruse New World character builds with this fansite build tool

God bless the theorycrafters and the character builders, for they can sometimes provide some sparks of inspiration and ingenuity, or maybe offer some helpful guidance for those who aren’t quite sure how to allocate their character skill points. Or perhaps they can just offer something that can be copied wholesale. No matter which column you fall in, there’s a utility located at a New World fansite that lets players craft, browse, and share character builds.

This recently released tool is generally self-explanatory, offering up the full suite of 190 stat points to allocate and dropdown lists of weapon types to let players put together a build for their chosen playstyle. Once the build has been crafted, players can simply give it a name and save it to add it to the list.

Meanwhile, perusal of these crafted builds is pretty simple, with only two pages’ worth of builds to scroll through at the time of this writing. There’s currently no search function or meta builds feature yet, though that latter feature is coming soon. What is handy is that each build has a button that lets fans copy a build to a clipboard, so if you’re eager to save characters like Gandalf’s Angry Cousin, the Annoying CC Tank, or IDK I’m dumb, now you can.