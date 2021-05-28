Bless Unleashed answers player questions on PC with a whole lot of nope

There’s a whole lot of no in the latest set of community answers for Bless Unleashed. Can players have the option to turn off censorship inside of the game’s chat? No. Will there be direct trading between players not via the in-game marketplace? That’s a no. Want to skip cutscenes? Too bad, that’s a no. Can you earn the game’s premium currency via gameplay? The answer for that one is a bit more abstract insofar as it just explains what the currency is, but given that it doesn’t include a yes and the overall tenor of this conversation, we’re going to assume it’s another no.

Of course, it’s not all negative (for example, the Q&A confirms that a premium membership will be offered for the game similar to what is already available for console players), and maybe you’re not bothered by all of the “no” answers in the first place. Maybe you didn’t really want to trade anything to other players, and if that’s the case, you’ll be in luck! Because you can’t.

It’s worth noting that our own hands-on look at the title noted that it was, in fact, a significant improvement over its original incarnation. A full release is expected at some point this year.