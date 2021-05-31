CD Projekt Red assigns a new game director to Cyberpunk 2077

There’s some new leadership blood pumped into the veins of Cyberpunk 2077. The RPG’s original director, Adam Badowski, has reportedly stepped down from his position in order to “focus on other leadership duties at the Polish company,” leaving him to be replaced by Gabriel Amatangelo, who joined CDPR in 2020 and was formerly the game’s creative director.

Readers will likely recall this game’s myriad release woes, which have lead to a total of four class-action lawsuits that were recently consolidated. To date, the RPG has been getting updates to correct problems, though Sony is yet to reintroduce the RPG back to its storefront after it was tossed out during the game’s launch. In spite of it all, Cyberpunk 2077 still managed to be the PC’s biggest launch of all time.

More important to our sphere of the gaming world, Cyberpunk 2077 is also reconsidering its planned multiplayer release, which was first noted as something that would be a standalone product. Whether this new game director will hold to that stance or not isn’t clear, but it’s probably best not to hold your breath on any change of course.