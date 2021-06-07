Ravendawn shares over 30 minutes of uncut pre-alpha gameplay footage

Are you curious to learn whether the in-development old-school MMORPG Ravendawn is as much of a Tibia lookalike as Redditors claim? Then perhaps you can make up your own mind thanks to 30 minutes of uncut pre-alpha gameplay footage. Or you can just get a look at what this game is all about divorced of Redditor banshee wailing.

The video offers a lengthy and commentary-free look at how gameplay in Ravendawn works at this stage as the player takes up quests, wanders the open world, and gets absolutely mobbed by foes. Don’t worry, though, the demo character is a mage who has lots of PBAoE spells in her arsenal, and the monsters very helpfully surround her to make her life easier (and theirs much shorter).

On the subject of the game’s development, the Living Phoenix dev team is seeking an additional quest and story writer for those who are eager to help out the sandbox MMO’s development. Otherwise, you can get a look at how said development is going with the footage below.