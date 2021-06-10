EA suffers major data breach while CDPR says its own breach targeted more than just source code

“It’s been a bad day for security in games,” MOP’s Andy sighed in team chat earlier today, and unfortunately, he’s quite right.

For starters, EA admitted that it was hacked earlier this week; the hackers apparently nabbed source code for multiple games, including FIFA, and the Frostbite engine. EA says “no player data was accessed” and that there’s no “risk to player privacy,” but the potential for hacks is now sky-high.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red took the opportunity to update the industry on the status of its data breach from earlier this year, when hackers stole source code for multiple studio titles, including Cyberpunk 2077, and attempted to ransom it back. The company now says that the breach may have included staff data as well.

Finally, even random profile images on Steam are apparently a vector for malware. A bad day for security indeed.