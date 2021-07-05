Profane provides a closer look at cloth creation in latest Twitter thread

Making cloth in video games seems like hard work, so there’s perhaps some interest in Profane’s newest development Twitter thread that’s all about the challenge of making “a viable way for two people to be able to create hundreds of different fabrics with the least amount of time possible while maintaining quality.”

The need for this much cloth comes from the in-game Portinus culture, which is famous for its use of fabric and cloth on structures, architecture, and overall aesthetics. The team is using a tool called Substance Designer to facilitate making varied cloth designs easier, though some time was needed for the devs to learn how to best utilize this tool, especially since its intended purpose is for texturing common elements like roofs and floors. The devs appear to have cracked it, however, and are eager to share the pretty cloth patterns they’ve made so far in the video below.



