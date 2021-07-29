Post-apocalyptic sandbox Xsyon makes big changes to gathering and crafting

While it may be one of those smaller survival sandboxes that you forgot existed, Xsyon has continued to plug along with the occasional update. In fact, one of the biggest patches of the year for the post-apocalyptic MMO arrived this week to bolster the game’s gathering and crafting systems.

Dubbed the Workshop and Resources Update, this patch is going to be a godsend for players tired of sifting through random items to get the resources they need. Now, they can set their characters to a certain gathering mode — Resources, Scavenging, or Foraging — and automatically find available mats as they go along.

In addition to this helpful quality-of-life improvement, Xsyon now allows buildings to be designated as workshops for the purpose of conveniently accessing all tools and mats in that building without running between rooms. The crafting panel got a facelift, and pets are now being set free back into the wild if players delete a character.