MapleStory M introduces the Angelic Buster as part of its three-year anniversary festivities

What’s the best way to celebrate three years of operation for MapleStory M? Is it the addition of a new character with a sugary sweet aesthetic that even gets called out by the official video as such? Because that’s what the developers have gone with, and the new Angelic Buster has flapped into the game as part of the mobile version’s three-year festivities taking place right now. What exactly is angelic about her abilities inheriting a dragon-shaped arm cannon remains to be seen, but the important thing is that she’s here now.

There’s more going on for the anniversary, naturally; players will also have access to numerous events including the Crafting Merry-Go-Round event to gather crafting materials from dungeons, the Coin Drop event adding coins to all hunts, and the Jumping Cloud Cat event guiding a cat along while grabbing coins. You can also check out the Angelic Buster’s concert performances along the way. So if you feel the need to make your anniversary celebration a bit saccharine, MapleStory M has you covered.

Source: Press release