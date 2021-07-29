Grand Chase returns from the dead to soar on Steam

Just about nobody remembers the demise of Grand Chase, a side-scrolling online RPG that shut down all the way back in 2015. But it appears that a whole new generation of players are digging the title now that it’s relaunched on Steam.

Developer and publisher KOG re-released the game yesterday, and so far, it’s done surprisingly well for itself. According to Steam Charts, Grand Chase topped 79,000 concurrent players in its first day, which isn’t bad for an MMO that originally launched back in 2003.

Curious what this game is about? According to the description, “Grand Chase is a side-scrolling online action RPG with anime inspired graphics. Anyone can join in on the action with arrow and Z keys with 20 unique and charming characters. There are various dungeons in a fantasy setting and online real-time PvP. Collect equipment and learn skills to enjoy jam-packed action in dungeons and PvP.”