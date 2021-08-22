Gamescom 2021 touts over 70 devs and publishers, highlights panels on education and societal change

While this year’s Gamescom is going to be different as it’s forced to go all-digital due to COVID-19, the event itself is going to be no small affair. The event’s latest presser touts over 70 developers and publishers are participating in the event and promises a whole lot of things for players and industry types to look forward to.

The whole shebang starts with an opening show hosted by Geoff Keighley that will feature more than 30 games alone, which kicks off on Wednesday, August 25th, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. The rest of the Gamescom weekend will feature other trailer reveals, announcement analyses, an indie games showcase, and gameplay deep-dives at Gamescom’s English language studio.



In addition to the usual game reveal hullabaloo, Gamescom will also feature a number of digital panels that focus in on the games industry as a tool for education, environmental change, and society improvement. Panel topics include using technology and its relationship to healing, how the games industry can help restore nature, technology’s impact on things like science and the arts, and how driving sims have real-world applications among other topics.

🎉 Wednesday, celebrate what’s next in video games with @gamescom Opening Night Live! Here’s the hype trailer I edited to get us geared up for Wednesday’s 2-hour live show with 30+ games Tune in 🕚 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST to see what we have in store for you 🙂 pic.twitter.com/P6hVM8YdJJ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2021

