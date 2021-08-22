MMO Week in Review: World of Warships’ blunder, Elyon’s beta

Bree Royce
Well, this blows.

Has World of Warships ever made it into the MMO Week in Review before? We don’t think so, not even that time when Steven Seagal became its spokesman, but it can claim that honor now, just not for great reasons, as this week we reported on a massive monetization dust-up in the community that led dozens of content creators to quit the game.

Meanwhile, Elyon rolled into a fresh beta, Roblox is gross, and WoW’s storyline is still bad. Plus, we checked out Neverwinter’s Jewel of the North, Guild Wars 2’s new elites specs, and Free Guy.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre's latest news and Massively OP's best content in our MMO Week in Review!
