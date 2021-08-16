WoW Factor: World of Warcraft’s burning of Teldrassil plot wrap-up is terrible

Fair warning: This post contains spoilers for the current World of Warcraft plotline for anyone who has not finished up the latest parts of the covenant campaign. If you have not finished the campaign and do not want to read spoilers, you should avoid this post. These spoilers are stupid. But it does contain spoilers. And they are stupid. You shouldn’t care, but if you do care, there are spoilers. But you should not care about those spoilers. Because this is stupid.
So as we are all getting rammed in the face with WoW’s redemption arc for Sylvanas, justified post-hoc by “oh, no, Frostmourne split her soul and so on and so forth” (a plot point not established until after the story started trying to bend over backwards to redeem her, but let’s just move on from that or we’ll be here all day), there is still a rather big issue. Specifically, there’s the fact that Sylvanas did burn down Teldrassil and killed countless Night Elves in a genocidal assault on people who were not attacking her. Many Night Elf players were hopeful for some sort of resolution to this plotline, which has been dangling since Battle for Azeroth.
It appears that in the post-campaign quests, this plot has been wrapped up with some NPC dialogue in which Tyrande acts like she just needs to get over it. No, really.
So, quick recap. In Battle for Azeroth, Sylvanas decides to bombard and burn Teldrassil to the ground, which was conveyed via in-game quests in a rather harrowing quest which had players trying (and inevitably failing) to evacuate Darnassus as the tree burned. This attack was unprompted and unjustified. Some people debate whether or not Sylvanas had always planned this or she made this decision due to the response of a dying random Night Elf, with the actual answer being that it doesn’t matter because a spur-of-the-moment war crime is exactly the same as a premeditated one.
Following this event, Tyrande Whisperwind was pretty angry about the attempted genocide of her people. This led to her taking on the power of the Night Warrior, a force of vengeance blessed by Elune, as she was enraged by the loss of Teldrassil. That was the end of the plot in BFA, with Tyrande’s fate almost entirely left open as other events took place.
In Shadowlands, Tyrande pursued Sylvanas into the eponymous Shadowlands, intent on killing her. Subsequently, the plot has not actually involved any interaction between Tyrande and Sylvanas, but it did eventually include this cinematic wherein Elune finally speaks and basically says, “Yeah, I let all those people die, but I did it for a really good reason, and Tyrande needs to get over this.”
Obviously, this in and of itself is pretty dumb, as people pointed out at the time. Whether or not it was intentional, the implication is that Elune could have done something about what happened to Teldrassil but chose not to in order to send a bunch of souls to Ardenweald. But this does not necessarily mean that the plotline of “Tyrande wants revenge against Sylvanas for attempted genocide” is over, just the Night Warrior plotline. It’s possible that you could justify this as an odd but understandable way of removing that particular ticking clock ahead of a proper resolution.
However, that falls apart with the new dialogue added post-campaign to Tyrande and Shandris Feathermoon. Talking amongst themselves, Tyrande states that while she couldn’t understand why Elune let this happen, now she does and it’s not really her place to decide why Elune did things.
For those of you who can’t read up a couple of paragraphs, here’s a quick reminder: Elune didn’t do anything. Elune failed to stop Sylvanas from doing something. Sylvanas is the person who did something. Sylvanas, the actual person who very definitely is responsible, is not under discussion here at all. Zero times is her name mentioned as Tyrande says that it’s time to stop focusing on the past (attempted genocide) and start focusing on the future.
In other words, to paraphrase: Yeah, Tyrande was upset about that genocide, but the writers are now stating that what she was really mad about wasn’t the genocide but rather her deity not intervening to fix it. But now she knows why Elune didn’t intervene, so it’s all cool. It’s all super cool, time to stop being so angry about it. What’s a little attempted genocide between friends?
A harrowing story in which one of the major capital cities of the Alliance was wiped off the map (very literally) and players tried and failed to rescue people from burning to death in the wreckage has now been resolved by the head of that city saying that it’s time to move on from focusing on that. This story arc has apparently wrapped up by Tyrande saying that internalizing anger is toxic and she doesn’t need that negative energy any more.
You could see her hanging up an “EAT PRAY LOVE” sign on the wall as some kind of symbol of her moving on, but there’s no wall left to hang it on. Because Darnassus burned down. But we can’t focus on that because that might involve making Sylvanas culpable for her actions in some way or acknowledge a legitimate grievance by the Alliance or… you know, anything to actually resolve this particular story arc.
Again: A plot that started because Sylvanas literally tried to commit genocide and Tyrande got mad about it ended with no interaction between Tyrande and Sylvanas, with Tyrande’s whole Night Warrior plotline amounting to a plot cul-de-sac that had no effect whatsoever on her sworn enemy’s arc. Sylvanas would literally have to be told about that all happening to know about it. And now Tyrande’s goal is to move on and just let go of all that anger because it’s not healthy.
At a certain point, you run out of snark to have about this writing and you just can make the same impact by presenting the writing on its own without further elaboration.
seems like a more appropriate sign for Tyrande’s new pad would be:
The burning of Teldrassil was such a terrible idea that there was never any way for a good story to follow for either Sylvanas or the Night Elves. Every story beat that has followed these events has been awful.
I still think Blizzard can tell good stories. In fact, I think BfA had some really great stories. The stories of Kul Tiras and Zandalar were basically separate from the Teldrassil/war campaign stuff, and they were great. Interesting places, characters, and events I really cared about. But everything Sylvanas was permanently tainted the moment she burned the tree.
Tyrande, like all Night Elves throughout WoW, were never going to get justice. They’ve been Blizzard’s punching bag for years. I’m not sure if this was an intentional omission or not Eliot, but Tyrande & Sylvanas have in fact interacted in the Shadowlands – just recently in the 9.1 intro there was a cinematic where they fought. Tyrande summons all of Elune’s power to fight Sylvanas, and says “My life in exchange for hers”. It was incredibly frustrating to watch, because Tyrande is clearly more powerful than Sylvanas and about to kill her – then at the last second Elune takes her power away for no apparent reason and Sylvanas escapes.
Her sudden power loss was made even more frustrating due to this latest chapter. Suddenly Elune’s power is back and stronger than ever for no apparent reason, and we have to save Tyrande. Elune says that Tyrande “must choose between vengeance and renewal” – except in the last cinematic Tyrande explicitly chose vengeance and Elune said “lol nope”.
“Look forward, not back” is basically what Blizzard has been telling players for a decade now.
I knew some of this, especially the BfA part as I had actually wrote a short piece about my goblin saving some night elf children from the carnage (it’s rare I take WoW seriously enough for something like that, but I felt I had too at the time, which was just before I left for good), but holy crap is this bad, even for WoW’s garbage writing and that’s insane.
Them trying to redeem Sylvanas comes off as fanboy garbage to an extreme degree. Even if they planned for this (which I’m positive they didn’t as I doubt they ever think that far ahead), it comes off as just terrible, and while I’ve never like Tyrande at all, her reaction to all this is so unsatisfying, that if I were a night elf player, especially an RPer, I’d be extremely ticked off with this whole thing.
I seem to recall … a wise man who shall remain nameless … recommending FFXIV. I heard on another podcast someone would just watch YouTube videos of it because he loved the stories so much.
I do love how this functionally kills any agency she’s ever had since becoming the Banshee Queen. Did she ever do something cool before this? Nope, she didn’t, the Jailer made her do it. Gotta love it when the sexed up lady leader ends up being a puppet for a supernatural (I guess? I dunno what the Jailer is) dude in some armor. Agency for characters? Nah. Responsibility or consequences? Nah.
Seriously, even if you don’t give a shit about the WoW story but just like decent writing, stripping Sylvanas of decades of agency because the WoW team was written into a corner is awful in so many ways I don’t have the time to even begin describing.
Should have named her Doubting Tyrande. I wasn’t expecting more Biblical allusions in WoW since we already had Thrall beating us in the face with that for a while, but here we are.
Genuinely seems like they had no plans for the story to even go this way to begin with, because if so why try to make players (at least Alliance) care about all this stuff if the resolution is the faction leader for the affected faction going “Don’t worry, be happy! Just move forward and never think about the crimes of the past, those won’t do anything for us after I just spent the past XYZ hours pursuing vengeance, personally, for crimes of the past!”
Who is writing this stuff these days? Maybe axe them too.