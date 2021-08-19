NCsoft says Lineage W will launch this year for PC, mobile, PS5, and the Switch

Last week, we covered NCsoft’s initial reveal of Lineage W, yet another entry in the long-running Lineage franchise. Lineage W, however, was initially pitched as a mobile MMO, which didn’t have our audience especially enthused, especially since we’ve been waiting for Lineage Eternal aka The Lineage for seven years.

That might change today, NCsoft has taken another layer of wrapping off the game and opened preregistration on Android and Apple – the “W” stands for worldwide, after all, meaning this is going to be a global launch. NCsoft’s Kim Taek-jin is apparently intending to make this a cornerstone Lineage project, with high-end 3-D graphics, an emphasis on PvP, and tricks for helping a global community bridge the language divide. More importantly, it’s coming to PC as well as PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Launch is set for later this year, which seems… fast.

We’ve gotten a ton of new trailers to complement the intro trailer from last week, tucked down below, along with the NCsoft showcase itself.