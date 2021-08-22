The MOP Up: Ankama, the studio behind Wakfu and Dofus, turns 20

This past week marked a huge milestone for the parent studio of Wakfu and Dofus, as Ankama turned 20 years old. To celebrate, Ankama unveiled a new logo and promised more gaming goodness in the years to come.

“We’ll continue to develop our various worlds: All the ones you know, love and take part in, but also many new projects at different stages of development. Some are so new that you haven’t heard about them yet, while others, like Wakfu Season 4, are currently being written. Still others are gradually being revealed to their audiences, like WAVEN. And some are quivering with anticipation to burst forth into the world, like Princess Dragon.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

One Guild Wars 2 adventurer attempted to get to level 80 as a pacifist explorer who didn’t get into fights. It turns out that you can actually do this!

Realm of the Mad God addressed a serious bug that apparently caused some characters to be insta-killed. WHOOPS. “The bug, as many of you were asking, was caused by… a cat. This actual cat. (Is it too early to call it a cat-astrophic bug?). The cat was ‘eating’ bullets that disappeared and hit the players afterwards.”

Oasis: New Dawn pushed out a nice patch that included “huge” frame rate improvements, a FOV slider, revamped space walk, and additional underground areas on Proteus 2.

A former Codemasters CFO named Rishid Varachia has now taken up this role at RuneScape’s Jagex. Varachia is also joining the board of directors.

NetEase’s space sim game Infinite Lagrange launched across Asia this past week, including in Japan and Korea.

Rock the double glaive with KurtzPel’s latest class:

Catch up on a talk given by Path of Exile’s devs on engineering challenges:

Vigor’s ninth season comes with a 60 FPS guarantee on consoles:

