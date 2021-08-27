Fallout 76 project lead Jeff Gardiner has departed Bethesda

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
4
Less controversial.

The launch of Fallout 76 was pretty rocky, but over time the title has managed to turn around its reputation and receive at least tacit approval from players along the way. So it is perhaps bittersweet to know that the project lead on the game, Jeff Gardiner, has left Bethesda (and concurrently his role on the project) to work on unspecified projects elsewhere.

Gardiner announced his departure via Twitter yesterday, offering thanks to both co-workers and fans for the experience of working on a variety of different titles over the course of nearly 16 years. It’s probably going to come as something of a surprise to fans of Fallout 76, although there’s nothing to indicate that said fans have any reason to worry about the ultimate fate of the title. Still, it’s a shift in leadership in the near future, and that’s always just a little bit disruptive.

Source: Twitter via PCGamesN
4
Greaterdivinity

Some people are wild. I found out about this because some guy was freaking out and saying the game was going to shit and he was quitting…just because Gardiner had announced his departure.

Don’t know much about him but good luck to him. I’m not much worried about 76, seems like it’s on a fairly good course overall and no single person, even a lead, is responsible for a game being good or irreplaceable. It’s a team effort, so I’ll keep looking forward to what the team is working on.

28 minutes ago
Reader
Knecht_Rootrecht

It was the wrong game to begin with. They started out with the idea of making a RPG without RPG content. No real story, no NPC while the actual game was around filler missions and keep-players-busy-grind.

No thanks. I would have bought a story RPG in the tradition of Morrowind, Oblivion, Skyrim and even Fallout 3 in an instant. Not something doubling down on everything I hated in Fallout 4.

33 minutes ago
Reader
McGuffn

They started out with the idea that they’d make a multiplayer shooter survival game and that’s what they did. They’ve since changed course and are putting more traditional rpg elements in and taking survival elements out.

12 minutes ago
Fisty
Reader
Fisty

Awesome. Maybe a new lead will bring some new ideas in. Like….text chat *shakes fist*.

45 minutes ago