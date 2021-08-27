Shroud of the Avatar adds two new adventures for Episode 2 access holders in latest release

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

So a bit of good news: Shroud of the Avatar has added some new Adventure scenes with Release 93. The bad news: This content is only offered to those who bought early access to Episode 2 content once again, so unless you’re among those invested in the game to the point that you’re buying early access for a developing MMORPG, there might not be too much here for you.

For those who are Episode 2 access holders, there’s the icy realm of Jotungrund to explore with massive frost giants to take on and various rewards to collect like new weapons, a new artifact, and giant-sized decorations; and the dense forest of Bandits’ Run, which promises bandit hideouts to uncover, quests to take on, and plenty of treasure to find including four of the 12 new potion recipes currently in the game.

There are things for regular players of SOTA as well, such as regular agriculture plants now offering a chance to drop a decorative version, the aforementioned 12 new potions, new craftables, and a Withered Flesh Flayer Baby decorative plant that can be revitalized and then crafted. Because what player-owned property isn’t complete without something called a Flesh Flayer Baby? Other updates to combat, UI, and more are included as well, which are outlined in the patch notes.

source: official site, thanks to Mothballshow for the tip!
Longtime MOP readers will know that Shroud of the Avatar is a controversial game in the MMO space. Kickstarted in 2013, the game and its original studio have been criticized for cutting promised features, crowdfunding excessively, delaying Kickstarter rewards, obfuscating its corporate leadership and office status, and neglecting SEC filings legally required by the game’s equity crowdfunding. In 2019, Richard Garriott’s company Portalarium sold off SOTA to its lead dev and all but exited the game. Press inquires have repeatedly been met with stonewalling and insults, and equity crowdfund investors were seemingly abandoned without notice, but the game does still have players and is still being developed, as we continue to cover.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: