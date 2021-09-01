No Man’s Sky’s Frontiers sets you up as overseer of your very own space town

No Man’s Sky is launching Frontiers today, so why are you sitting here reading when you could be scooting off to your Steam download? You may as well get that going because you’re going to have a big task ahead of you in the game itself: You’re going to be building a city.

Yes, Frontiers allows players to take over running their very own procedurally generated alien settlements. You’ll be micromanaging your peeps and layout as you “construct your own dream base” that the Sentinels are going to try to destroy. Needless to say, it looks spectacular.

“Clusters of trailblazing aliens have banded together to build planetary settlements. These pioneering settlements, full of life and promise, can now be found in inhabited systems all across the universe. Earn the respect of the citizens to become overseer of your very own settlement. As overseer, you’ll be responsible for all aspects of the settler’s lives – naming the town, choosing what to build, commissioning festivals, resolving arguments, repelling the attacks of the Sentinels, and much more. […] Every settlement is procedurally generated, with unique buildings, neighbourhood layouts, colour schemes, and interior and exterior decoration. […] Settlements start off small and modest, with a sparse population and only a few buildings scattered around their town centre. Choose what to build and provide resources to construct new buildings and transform this ramshackle collection of dwellings into a flourishing town! Different building types influence how your settlement grows. Build farms and factories to increase productivity, or choose to prioritise the comfort and leisure of your citizens with a more relaxed approach to frontier life.”