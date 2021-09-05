Blade and Soul plunges into a new forest dungeon on September 8

With several MMOs are pumping out patches on September 8th, Blade and Soul is going to have to work extra hard to get your attention. How about the addition of a sinister forest dungeon with tons of new rewards? That should perk up the ears of any adventurer, we should think.
There are three difficulty levels to work your way up through in this dungeon with associated rewards. Players can earn treasure chests, rare elements, master weapons, and a Foxfire cosmetic by beating the three bosses in this dungeon.
Source: Blade and Soul
