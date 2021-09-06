Overwatch League plans an April 2022 start and confirms the use of an ‘early build’ of Overwatch 2

Are you eager for the next round of Overwatch competition? Then perhaps you’ll be happy to note that Jon Spector, the VP of the Overwatch League for Blizzard, has put out a couple of tweets you should know about.

First off, Spector announced that the league plans to kick off its next season sometime in April of 2022. More details about the roster construction timelines will be arriving soon, while more general info will be shared closer to the month of April. Second, Spector subtweeted an announcement from journalist Liz Richardson of Dot Esports that the new OWL season will “begin on an early build of Overwatch 2.”

As for OWL’s current season, that’s heading into the final stretch, with online regional play-in matches leading into a double-elimination playoff bracket running between September 21st and 24th and the Grand Finals on Saturday, September 25th.

