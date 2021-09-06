Grab a key for Eden Falling’s ongoing closed alpha 2 courtesy of Razor Edge Games and MOP

Yesterday, Razor Edge Games kicked off phase two of its closed alpha for Eden Falling, the “multiplayer sci-fi turn-based strategic survival RPG” we’ve had our eye on for the last few years. The game has been humming along through development and most recently pushed out its engine update that promises “more fluid gameplay, better fidelity, and smoother gameplay with high def graphics.” It’ll also mean better multiplayer, that thing we care about: “And when we’re ready to implement multiplayer, the improved engine’s network code will mean smoother rollout and let us focus more on design and balance,” says the studio.

“With the success of Alpha 1 we’re now ready, and excited, to begin Alpha 2 testing! Over the course of Alpha 1, our team managed to fix various bugs that were reported by you, our play testers. We’ve also updated the game engine for a better experience when running the Alpha version of Eden Falling. Going forward, play testers can expect to see more game rules and features that will be available to test. […] You can look forward to a complete UI Overhaul, smoother gameplay, and more rules and playable content.”

Wanna help them test? We've got keys for phase two!









These are Steam keys, so you’ll be activating them through Steam per Valve’s standard instructions. There are no regional restrictions on the keys, though the game can be played only in English. Players are under an NDA and being held to a code of conduct, so act accordingly (no streaming, etc.).

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!