Minecraft mod Mammoth is meant to allow more than 1000 players to play together

We’re probably not going to blow anyone’s mind with this revelation, but here it is: Making a lag-free environment for a bunch of people to play together in an MMO is actually really difficult. A lot of studios struggle with games precisely because of this. Minecraft is no exception when it comes to player counts… but the Mammoth mod is actually aiming to address precisely that by allowing more than a thousand players into the same server to play together with the game still functioning.

The full technical breakdown of the mod explains how it works by making use of multi-threaded processors more efficiently compared to the game’s base version, allowing a large number of players to all occupy the same space. You can read up on the full process of making the mod function, but it’s pretty amazing to see people solving issues of system efficiency even if you’re not eager to turn your personal Minecraft server into an MMO of its own.