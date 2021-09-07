Minecraft mod Mammoth is meant to allow more than 1000 players to play together

We’re probably not going to blow anyone’s mind with this revelation, but here it is: Making a lag-free environment for a bunch of people to play together in an MMO is actually really difficult. A lot of studios struggle with games precisely because of this. Minecraft is no exception when it comes to player counts… but the Mammoth mod is actually aiming to address precisely that by allowing more than a thousand players into the same server to play together with the game still functioning.
The full technical breakdown of the mod explains how it works by making use of multi-threaded processors more efficiently compared to the game’s base version, allowing a large number of players to all occupy the same space. You can read up on the full process of making the mod function, but it’s pretty amazing to see people solving issues of system efficiency even if you’re not eager to turn your personal Minecraft server into an MMO of its own.
This is cool on a tech level and I hope Mojang pays attention, but any server over 50 people just starts to turn into a shit show. Most of the large servers usually maintain different smaller “servers” with different game modes and styles of play anyway. I’m sure some will find this useful, but it doesn’t do anything about what happens to a world where 1,000 people at a time are just mining the shit out of it. Guess they’ll still have to keep the separate worlds for the resources. Maybe one of these “MMO” servers will make use of it though. I’d play for a bit.
I don’t have any experience playing on a Minecraft server at all – I’ve only seen it second hand in things like the “Hermitcraft” videos. That’s a relatively small server populated by friends who are also content creators, and they sometimes have to shut down whatever resource farm or project they’re working on because even with (usually) less than a dozen people online it’s possible for a single big build / farm to drag the entire server to a standstill.
I can’t imagine what it would be like with a hundred players, nevermind nearly a thousand.