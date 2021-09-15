Conan Exiles is cracking down on toxicity and sploits on official servers

Funcom appears to be cleaning up the Conan Exiles official servers, as this week it announced a change to its terms of conduct. It specifically forbids hogging servers and land, abuse of the claim and construction system, hacks, exploits, and the usual run of extremely offensive (racist, sexual, hateful, threatening) chat, along with “terrorist and criminal glorification.”

“These rules are available in each official server’s Message of the Day most of the time. Ignorance of the rules will not be considered during intervention and does not give grounds for an appeal. Any infraction by a player will most likely have repercussions for the entire clan. If you’re not sure your clanmates will abide by the rules you might want to reconsider your membership. And if you do not plan on playing on a specific server any more it is often best to also leave your clan there.”

Of course, if you want to be toxic, you can set up a whole private server and go do that there. In fact, please do. Goodbye.

On September 27, 2021, we will start enforcing updated rules on our Official Servers.

